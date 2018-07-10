Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – It was back on June 26 when a Children and Youth Services caseworker told the Washington City Police what was going on inside Randy and Racheal Hughes’ apartment.

The couple lives on the second floor of the building on Church Street. Their six-month-all daughter was found to have suffered nine fractured ribs, two broken legs and a lacerated liver.

Police suspect the child’s father, 38-year-old Randy Hughes is responsible for those injuries.

When the child’s mother, Racheal Hughes, returned home from work one day last month, Randy Hughes told her the baby had fallen from the bed.

It wasn’t until Racheal Hughes was changing the baby’s diaper that she noticed bruises on the infant’s torso.

When she told her husband she was taking the baby to the hospital for medical treatment, he husband reportedly said, “he was going to jail.”

Helen Jordon lives across the street from the Hughes; and says she moved in shortly after the baby was born.

She says the allegations do not surprise her.

“No, I wasn’t (surprised) because the mother seemed like she was in tune to something different, not focused on her children,” Jordon said.

At children’s hospital, doctors determined the infant’s injuries were indicative of physical abuse and those injuries were acute and likely seven days old.

Randy Hughes, who had not made contact with his family since the baby was hospitalized, was found in Washington on Tuesday morning. Unable to make a $100,000 straight bond, he remains in the Washington County Jail.