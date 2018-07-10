Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – An attempted arson in Greensburg was captured by surveillance cameras late Monday night.

Police hope to catch the suspect soon, because the act could be considered a hate crime.

The pride flag that flies outside of a home on Ludwick Street in Greensburg remains intact despite what police are calling an attempted arson.

“I wasn’t even surprised,” the homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “This kind of thing happens all the time. That’s why I got a video camera.”

The homeowner’s surveillance camera showed a young, shirtless male walking up to the flag and attempting to light it on fire.

Monday night’s disturbing incident is not unique, according to the homeowner.

“I actually bought the nest camera last year,” she said. “Actually, I bought it after my last flag was stolen. My car’s been broken into a couple of times. I’ve had things taken from my porch.”

Greensburg police released the video hoping someone can identify the suspect. While the homeowner wasn’t present when the incident occurred, she is convinced it could have put her home, her pet and another person who lives there in mortal danger.

However, the victim in this case made clear that while she’s angry and disappointed, she’s not scared and won’t be chased away.

“I’m not leaving,” she said. “I like my house. I’m comfortable here. It’s just unfortunate the type of behavior I have to tolerate.”

As for the young man who tried to damage her flag and in turn put her entire house in danger, the homeowner has but one question.

“Why me, what did I do to you?”

Greensburg Police are taking this incident very seriously. If and when the individual is captured, he could face any number of charges, including felony attempted arson.