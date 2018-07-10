Comments
HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident in Lawrence County.
The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the ballfield at Laurel High School on Route 108 in Hickory Township.
According to police and witnesses at the scene, the 18-year-old man lost control of the ATV he was riding and slammed into a fence.
He was able to get up, but then collapsed.
He was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. His condition is unknown.
