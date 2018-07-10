  • KDKA TVOn Air

Hickory Township, Laurel High School, Lawrence County

HICKORY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A young man was rushed to the hospital after suffering a head injury in an ATV accident in Lawrence County.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. in the ballfield at Laurel High School on Route 108 in Hickory Township.

According to police and witnesses at the scene, the 18-year-old man lost control of the ATV he was riding and slammed into a fence.

laurel high school ballfield, hickory township, new castle atv crash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He was able to get up, but then collapsed.

He was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. His condition is unknown.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Deputy53 (@Babylon1953) says:
    July 10, 2018 at 12:07 PM

    Let me guess..NO helmet.

