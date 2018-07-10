Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh International Airport has been named one of the top domestic airports in the country by a new study.

Travel & Leisure ranked the Pittsburgh airport number five on their top 10 list of the best airports for 2018.

Readers of Travel & Leisure voted for their most beloved airports to help compile the list.

Travel & Leisure says historically airports have filled terminals with national food chains, but that has changed in recent years. Many fliers now love spotlighting homegrown operations and local cult-favorites.

Voters rated airports by access, check-in, security, restaurants and bars, shopping, and design.

Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon came in at number one on the list with an overall score of 80.70.

Indianapolis came in second.

Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport and Tampa were third and fourth.

Pittsburgh scored 75.91 on the list.

Pittsburgh was ranked fifth last year as well, and Portland was first last year.