WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania State Police trooper wrecked during a police chase in Washington County on Monday night.

Police said the trooper tried to pull over the white sedan traveling approximately 85 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone on Interstate-79, but the driver refused to stop.

Police said the trooper then attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the white sedan but the car then began erratically weaving through traffic and then exited I-79 via the Houston exit. The white sedan then continued to flee on South Main Street before approaching the intersection with South Main Street and West Pike Street. The fleeing vehicle swerved to the right and drove over the sidewalk passing the stopped vehicles. The trooper still pursuing the vehicle attempted to also pass the stopped vehicles using the sidewalk, but hit a white Chevy Cobalt at the intersection.

The operator of the Cobalt was transported to Washington Hospital with minor injuries and then later released. Two other vehicles sustained minor damage as a result of the crash and tThe state vehicle sustained disabling damage. The trooper was not injured during this crash.

The suspect got away and state police are asking for assistance in locating a vehicle by calling 724-223-5200 with any information.