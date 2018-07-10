Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A shy guy is looking for a loving home.

Cage is a 10-month-old Great Pyrenees/Anatolian Shepherd mix.

He’s part of a litter born at a farm in West Virginia that is being put into new homes.

“He would do good with another dog,” said Sandy Johnson from the Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania. “He’s been in my home as a foster and I have four other dogs and he does well with them.”

Johnson thinks Cage would do well in a quiet home.

For more information on the Great Pyrenees Club of Western Pennsylvania and the dogs in its care that are looking for homes, click this link.