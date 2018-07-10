Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Warner Taylor El, 79, was last seen by family members around 5 p.m. Monday evening in the area of Carnegie Street in West Mifflin.

Police say El has dementia.

He was wearing a white shirt with black stripes, black pants, a black ball cap and black Under Armour tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Warner Taylor El is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461-3125, or dial 911.