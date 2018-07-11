  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after a police chase in Pittsburgh’s East End.

It all started just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when police spotted a car speeding on Centre Avenue.

Investigators say officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away along Baum Boulevard and police followed.

baum blvd police chase map Police Make 1 Arrest, Search For Second Suspect After East End Chase

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The vehicle ended up side-swiping some parked vehicles on South Graham Street. No one was injured and the cars only had minor damage.

A passenger jumped out of the car, but police arrested him a short time later on Penn Avenue.

He’s being identified as 21-year-old Marlin Young of Penn Hills.

martin louis marlin young Police Make 1 Arrest, Search For Second Suspect After East End Chase

(Source: Allegheny County)

Police say they also recovered a stolen AK-47 and an unregistered firearm. Because of that Young is now facing several firearms charges.

Officers are still searching for the driver and the car involved. The vehicle is described as a being silver in color, and possibly an Audi or Volvo.

