Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested one man and are looking for another after a police chase in Pittsburgh’s East End.

It all started just after 8 p.m. Tuesday when police spotted a car speeding on Centre Avenue.

Investigators say officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but it sped away along Baum Boulevard and police followed.

The vehicle ended up side-swiping some parked vehicles on South Graham Street. No one was injured and the cars only had minor damage.

A passenger jumped out of the car, but police arrested him a short time later on Penn Avenue.

He’s being identified as 21-year-old Marlin Young of Penn Hills.

Police say they also recovered a stolen AK-47 and an unregistered firearm. Because of that Young is now facing several firearms charges.

Officers are still searching for the driver and the car involved. The vehicle is described as a being silver in color, and possibly an Audi or Volvo.