DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – Duquesne Police seized a loaded pistol and approximately one brick of heroin after a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo Courtesy Of Duquesne Police Department

After pulling over three men in Orchard Park for driving without insurance, a 19-year-old passenger was found to have the pistol and drugs on his person. This male was searched after he gave the officers a fake name because he was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Photo Courtesy Of Duquesne Police Department

The officers were monitoring traffic in the Crawford Avenue area and observed the Chevy Cruze the three men occupied commit two traffic violations. When they checked the license plate they learned that the plate was suspended, leading to the stop.

One male was arrested for both gun and drug law violations. He is currently on his way to the Allegheny County Jail for his arraignment and to clear up his outstanding warrants.

The driver was cited for the vehicle code violations and he and the other passenger were released.

  1. ftomasic (@ftomasic1961) says:
    July 11, 2018 at 6:46 PM

    where’s my shocked face? oh yeah, in my other laptop

  2. Steve Pope says:
    July 11, 2018 at 7:00 PM

    Why are you simply regurgitating Facebook content and not doing ANY original reporting on this? Freaking lazy, that’s why.

