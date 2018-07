Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters were called to a house in South Park Township early Wednesday morning.

The house was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived on the scene in the 2500 block of Grove Road shortly after 1 a.m.

The house appeared to be vacant.

No injuries were reported.

Officials had yet to comment on a possible cause.