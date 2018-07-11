Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LARIMER, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police homicide detectives were called to investigate the discovery of a body late Wednesday night.

The investigation began when emergency crews responded to a small fire at a duplex in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard in the city’s Larimer neighborhood.

Police confirmed firefighters found the body on the first floor of the building.

“They entered the building and got the fire out pretty quickly and, in fact, discovered a deceased body inside the fire,” Pittsburgh Police Commander Michael Pilyih said.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

“They’re going over the whole house as they normally would do in any fire like this, and they’re conducting a very thorough investigation,” Pilyih said.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday night, Pilyih said it was impossible to tell if the person had died before the fire started. He could not say if the victim was a male or female.

Pilyih said the duplex appeared to be vacant. He could not comment on a possible cause.

“Whenever you’re not certain if this was an accidental fire or anything else you would absolutely treat it as a crime scene,” Pilyih said. “So, that is routine and that would happen anywhere.”

Washington Boulevard was shut down between Negley Run Boulevard and Shetland Street while police and emergency crews were on the scene.

