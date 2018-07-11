Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Many people are still cleaning up after last week’s flash flooding. It’s not just a cleanup, for some it is a rebuilding process. Some are struggling to replace the items that were destroyed.

But local communities are coming together in relief efforts.

A flood relief store is set up in the parking lot of the Fox Chapel Plaza. Flood victims can shop for free to replace what they lost and people who want to help them can make donations.

“It’s the most heart-warming experience. It really has been wonderful,” said Shay McCaffrey, who helped organize the St. Margaret Foundation Flood Relief Store. “I have to tell you, some of the people who are coming in are afraid to take too much because they want to make sure there is still something left for the other flood victims.”

Everything is free. Volunteers of all ages are organizing donations and loading up the items being given away.

“I like to call myself a personal shopper. Because I just find a little bin and help people walk around and see what they need,” said Elizabeth Kamin, who is volunteering with St. Scholastica’s Camp Helping Hand.

“She is the best personal shopper ever. She’s been helping so much,” said Joe Martin of Millvale, who experienced severe flood damage at his home. “I’ve got an RV that got ruined, the basement, and then it went up onto the first floor a little bit.”

Wednesday, he picked up fans, bleach and other items to help with the long cleanup process.

Over in Sharpsburg, Roots of Faith on Main Street has been helping flood victims. Wednesday, free tetanus shots are being given out by UPMC St. Margaret’s.

“We were actually the distribution center for all the cleaning supplies, water and food. And we delivered to Fox Chapel, and Millvale, so we’ve outreached to a lot of people,” said Mary Jayne Kozlowski, a volunteer with Roots of Faith.

People coming for a shot can also take home some fresh bread and fruit. Sometimes, even the smallest items can make a big difference in a time of need.

The Flood Relief Store will be open until Saturday.