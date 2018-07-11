Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire damaged the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in Beaver County on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Ninth Street in Monaca, and smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

According to the Beaver County Times, the fire started in the automatic department where glass is made, causing minor damage.

Workers were allowed back inside before 11 p.m.

