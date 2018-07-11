  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2-Alarm Fire, Anchor Hocking, Beaver County, Fire, Local TV, Monaca

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) — Fire damaged the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in Beaver County on Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Ninth Street in Monaca, and smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

monaca fire Smoke And Flames Pour From Roof, Damage Glass Plant In Monaca

Photo Courtesy of Gretchen Brubaker

Everyone inside was able to make it out safely.

According to the Beaver County Times, the fire started in the automatic department where glass is made, causing minor damage.


 

Workers were allowed back inside before 11 p.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s