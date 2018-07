Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A police officer is recovering after crashing in Beaver County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Gringo-Independence Road in Hopewell Township.

According to the police, the officer crashed when he swerved to avoid a deer but plowed into a tree.

The officer was transported to Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital where he was treated and released.