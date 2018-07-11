Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS News) — New developments are emerging in the assault allegation claims against former University of Pittsburgh football player, and current Buffalo Bills running back, LeSean McCoy.

Police in Georgia are investigating whether McCoy was behind a violent attack on his former girlfriend.

The woman says she was attacked by a man while sleeping at McCoy’s house. Court records show McCoy has been trying to evict his estranged girlfriend for more than a year.

Police say the attack, around 3 am Tuesday, was not random.

911 Dispatch: “The female who was assaulted… hit in the head… locked in the bathroom.”

Hours later, photos of Delicia Cordon’s bloody face appeared online. She is McCoy’s ex-girlfriend.

In a statement, Cordon’s attorney said: “A male assailant who entered the home…” while Cordon was sleeping, “…demanded specific items of jewelry…” McCoy had given her, and “…hit Ms. Cordon in the face with a firearm multiple times.”

While she didn’t accuse McCoy of ordering the attack, Cordon’s attorney said, “He would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive.”

“There’s a very clear implication that Mr. McCoy is either involved in this attack, or, at the very least, didn’t seem to show a whole lot of interest in Ms. Cordon’s health after the attack,” said Jay Busbee, a senior writer at Yahoo! Sports.

Court filings show McCoy has tried to kick Cordon out of his house twice in the last year, saying she has been living rent-free for the last five months even though they were no longer in a relationship.

McCoy is the latest NFL star to be accused of domestic violence. Over the last four years, the league has been criticized for seemingly turning the other way.

Cordon’s lawyer said it was possible the home security system live streamed the attack.

McCoy has called the allegations totally baseless and offensive.

Both the NFL and the Buffalo Bills say they are looking into the matter.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.