Hollsopple, Local TV, Missing Person, Paddle Boarding, Ross Guidotti, Somerset County

HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Dive teams are searching the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County for an 18-year-old man, who disappeared while paddleboarding.

Police say the man was last seen on the water, near Hollsopple, on Monday afternoon.

quemahoning reservoir search map Divers Searching Quemahoning Reservoir For Missing Paddleboarder

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews have been searching the reservoir since then.

According to the Tribune Review, search crews were using sonar and requested drones be brought to the scene.

quemahoning reservoir search Divers Searching Quemahoning Reservoir For Missing Paddleboarder

(Photo Credit: Ross Guidotti/KDKA)

KDKA is told the man is a recent graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.

Several dive teams submerged in an area of of Plank Road with floating markers indicating Wednesday’s search area.

paddleboarder search Divers Searching Quemahoning Reservoir For Missing Paddleboarder

Photo Credit: KDKA

The reservoir is some five miles lone and two miles across at its widest point. Divers had to contend with water from 10 to 100 feet deep.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

