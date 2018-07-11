Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Dive teams are searching the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County for an 18-year-old man, who disappeared while paddleboarding.

Police say the man was last seen on the water, near Hollsopple, on Monday afternoon.

Crews have been searching the reservoir since then.

According to the Tribune Review, search crews were using sonar and requested drones be brought to the scene.

KDKA is told the man is a recent graduate of Ligonier Valley High School.

Several dive teams submerged in an area of of Plank Road with floating markers indicating Wednesday’s search area.

The reservoir is some five miles lone and two miles across at its widest point. Divers had to contend with water from 10 to 100 feet deep.

