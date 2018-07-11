Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This week, Rania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen cooking up some French cuisine!

Goat Cheese and Onion Tart with Fresh Herb Salad

For the Tart:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 ¼ sticks (10 t) cold unsalted butter

½ teaspoon salt

2 – 4 tablespoons ice water

For the Filling:

3 onions (about 1 1/2 pounds total weight) thinly sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

10-1/2 ounces soft goat cheese, such as Montrachet

1 cup heavy cream

3 extra-large eggs

¼ cup chopped basil leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, process the flour with butter and salt until a coarse meal forms. With the machine running, add enough ice water through the feed tube and process just until a ball of dough forms. Flour the work surface and roll out a round about 12 inches in diameter. Place the disk into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable fluted rim. Roll a rolling pin over the pastry to trim it flush with the top of the rim and prick bottom of shell in several places with a fork. Freeze the shell for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line the tart shell with foil and fill with dried beans or rice. Bake in the bottom third of the oven until the dough looks set, about 10 – 15 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees. Continue baking the shell until the pastry turns light golden brown, about 15 minutes longer. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

While the tart shell is baking, make the filling:

Heat olive oil and butter in a saute pan and sauté the onions over low heat for 10 minutes, or until tender. Place the goat cheese in the bowl of the food processor and process until crumbly. Add the cream, eggs, basil, sea salt and black pepper to taste and process until blended.

Scatter the cooked onions over the bottom of the tart shell. Pour the goat cheese mixture over the onions to fill the shell (if the shell has shrunk, there may be leftover filling). Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until the tart is firm when shaken and the top is lightly browned. Allow to cool for 10 minutes, and serve hot or at room temperature.

Cooking With Rania:

Herb Salad

½ cup firmly packed small basil leaves

¼ cup firmly packed fresh flat leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup cut up fresh chives

½ cup firmly packed baby arugula leaves

¼ cup fresh chervil leaves

2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves

Grated zest of a lemon

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup fruity olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Balsamic Vinegar – high quality – for garnish

Directions:

Toss together the herbs. Sprinkle with lemon zest and juice and drizzle with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste and toss gently.

To serve:

Cut tart into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature with Herb Salad. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over each wedge and serve immediately.

Serves: 8