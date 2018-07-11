Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Most school districts are getting ready for the school year. But in the West Mifflin District, they are getting ready to head to court.

The school’s superintendent, Daniel Castagna, has filed suit against the school board after members put him on unpaid leave.

The superintendent and the board have been going at it for years. In fact, it’s not the first time Castagna sued a board member.

But now, Castagna is suing to get his job and his $160,000 salary back.

“Wow, I hadn’t heard about it, but that’s crazy,” one parent said.

So what’s all the squabbling about?

In his lawsuit, Castagna says, among other things, board members posted ethnic slurs on social media about his Italian-American heritage.

Castagna also claims board members retaliated against him because he fired a board member’s son and fired employees politically aligned with board members.

But board members may have another issue with Castagna.

Last year, state police arrested Castagna on Interstate-376 in Beaver County. They say he was weaving erratically, swerved to the right, had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. His blood-alcohol content was .15, nearly twice the legal limit.

“I think it’s terrible,” said Amy Whitaker of Whitehall. “I think he should just own up to what he did and take it like a man.”

Regardless of why they are fighting, taxpayers are stuck with the bill.

“I think everybody will sue for anything at any time because, if there’s a lawyer who will take the case, then he can make money, I guess,” Whitaker said.