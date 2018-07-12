  • KDKA TVOn Air

CONROE, Texas (KDKA) — A woman will spend decades in prison for the attempted sex trafficking of her 2-year-old child.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Sarah Peters pleaded guilty to the felony offenses of sexual performance of a child, attempted human trafficking and promotion of prostitution of a child.

According to the Montogomery County District Attorney’s office in Texas, detectives were conducting an investigation into child exploitation in February of this year.

The District Attorney’s office says Peters made an agreement with an undercover detective to bring her 2-year-old daughter to Conroe, Texas, for the purpose of allowing a man to have sex with the child for $1,200.

Officials intercepted Peters and her daughter at a Greyhound Bus Station in Montgomery County, Texas. Peters was arrested and her daughter was taken to a safe location.

Peters has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

