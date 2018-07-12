  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Community groups are celebrating what would have been the 18th birthday of an unarmed black teenager shot in the back by a white Pennsylvania police officer while fleeing a traffic stop.

Antwon Rose Jr.’s relatives on Thursday set up a memorial to him including his writings, a guitar, a skateboard and other personal belongings at an event outside Pittsburgh.

Rose was fatally shot June 19, sparking protests in the black community.

East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide. Investigators say he gave inconsistent statements about whether he saw a weapon. Witnesses and video captured by bystanders show Rose was unarmed.

Michael Rosfeld, Antwon Rose (Photos: Allegheny County Jail/STK, Embrace Life/Facebook)

Rose’s family has asked protesters to not attend the event, which is focused on celebrating Rose and giving supplies to needy children.

Rosfeld’s attorney has said he believes the shooting was justified.

