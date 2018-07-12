  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRENTWOOD (KDKA) — Arrest warrants have been issued for two people after police found stolen guns and cash at a Brentwood home Thursday afternoon.

Brentwood Police officers and agents from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office executed a search warrant a home on West Francis Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

Inside, officers found four shotguns, fifteen handguns, about $8,000 in cash and approximately one pound of suspected marijuana. They also found hash and marijuana wax, jewelry and coins.

According to police, six of the fifteen handguns had been reported stolen and two had obliterated serial numbers.

Arrest warrants for 38-year-old Colleen Secilia and 37-year-old Chad Lubawski have been issued in connection to the search and seizure.

Secilla and Lubawski are both facing multiple charges, including receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child.

