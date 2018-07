Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Several train cars derailed in Fayette County on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed the derailment happened just before 4:30 p.m. near Albany Road in Brownsville.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The train was reportedly hauling coal. The derailed cars were empty.

South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Company #1 says Albany Road is shut down until further notice.

