MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Police say a man who was wanted for owing thousands of dollars in child support was found with cocaine and heroin when he was arrested Thursday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Anthony Coleman, of Mount Oliver, was wanted for the past month and a half by the Allegheny County Family Division. Coleman owed nearly $13,000 in back child support payments.

Deputies went to a home where they believed Coleman was staying in the 300 block of Walter Avenue on Thursday morning.

Coleman was found at the home and taken into custody without incident. Deputies noticed a marijuana blunt and a plastic bag containing packaging known to be used in the sale of heroin, so they applied for and were granted a search warrant of the home.

In the home, deputies found 29 bricks, one bundle and two loose stamp bags of suspected heroin. They also found 10 small baggies containing suspected cocaine base, four baggies containing suspected powder cocaine, eight Suboxone strips and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

Coleman was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

