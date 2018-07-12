  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Lancaster County, New York, Pennsylvania Turnpike

BRECKNOCK, Pa. (AP) — A New York City man who was in a vehicle that overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike was killed after he got out of the vehicle and it was hit by a passing tractor-trailer.

Pennsylvania state police say the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes in Brecknock.

The 25-year-old Brooklyn resident and two other people safely got out of the vehicle when it overturned. A commercial vehicle and another car stopped at the scene to assist.

State police say the tractor-trailer soon hit the overturned vehicle and the other car, and the Brooklyn man was struck and killed.

(Photo Courtesy: CBS Philadelphia)

Authorities say the two other people who had been in the overturned car then fled the scene.

Three other people sustained minor injuries.

