COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer says the porn actress has been arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her, which is a violation of a state law.

Michael Avenatti tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Daniels was taken into custody during a show in Columbus, Ohio.

Avenatti says during the performance, some patrons touched her in a “non-sexual” way.

An Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Avenatti called the arrest a “complete set up.” He says she was arrested inside the club.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A person who answered the phone at Sirens, the strip club where Daniels performed, declined to comment.

