MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in McKeesport on Thursday night.

A car hit a utility pole at the intersection of Lincoln Way and Forest Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Way will be closed as crews clean up the area and replace the pole.

The cause of the crash and the victim’s condition are unknown.

