Filed Under:Darrel Hardy, Local TV, North Versailles, Zack Moore

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — An arrest has been made after a man was found fatally shot in the middle of a North Versailles road Sunday.

Zack Moore, 28, was found lying in the middle of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near the 900 block of Dixon Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot at least once in the head.

Police believed Moore had been shot while inside a vehicle, then pushed out.

darrel hardy Man Arrested In Connection To North Versailles Homicide

Darrel Hardy (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

The Allegheny County Police Department announced Thursday that 29-year-old Darrel Hardy was determined to be responsible for Moore’s death.

Police say Hardy was also responsible for burning the vehicle involved in the homicide.

Hardy is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on arson charges. He will be arraigned on new charges of homicide, tampering with evidence and weapons violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s