NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — An arrest has been made after a man was found fatally shot in the middle of a North Versailles road Sunday.

Zack Moore, 28, was found lying in the middle of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near the 900 block of Dixon Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot at least once in the head.

Police believed Moore had been shot while inside a vehicle, then pushed out.

The Allegheny County Police Department announced Thursday that 29-year-old Darrel Hardy was determined to be responsible for Moore’s death.

Police say Hardy was also responsible for burning the vehicle involved in the homicide.

Hardy is currently in the Allegheny County Jail on arson charges. He will be arraigned on new charges of homicide, tampering with evidence and weapons violations.