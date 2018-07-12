Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for hearty comfort food in a casual setting.

1. P&G’s Pamela’s Diner

Topping the list is P&G’s Pamela’s Diner. Located at 60 21st St. in the Strip District, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest rated diner in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 485 reviews on Yelp.

With alternate locations in Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Mt. Lebanon, and Millvale — this joint is serving up classic breakfast dishes like two eggs any style with your choice of meat, an assortment of omelets, French toast and pancakes; and lunch items like burgers, sandwiches, salads and sides. Leave your credit card at home, however, because this haunt only accepts cash.

2. DeLuca’s Diner

Next up is the Strip District’s DeLuca’s Diner, situated at 2015 Penn Ave. With four stars out of 523 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Get ready for all-day breakfast like farm-fresh eggs, home fries, raisin toast, breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict, oatmeal French toast and waffle sundaes. For lunch, there’s hot turkey and roast beef sandwiches served with mashed potatoes and gravy, triple-decker turkey clubs, burgers, wraps, onion rings and sweet potato fries. Established in 1950, it’s another cash-only spot.

3. Kelly O’s Diner

The Strip District’s Kelly O’s Diner, located at 2400 Smallman St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 196 reviews. It has a second location in North Hills.

“Previously featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,’ Kelly O’s is nothing short of perfect,” Yelper Kashiff M. said. “Great, fun, fast-paced service and fresh, hearty plates are what make Kelly O’s special. I’m always amazed at how Kelly O’s continues to make dining simple and easy, but still have it all taste so well at such a cheap price.”

4. Micro Diner

Over in Mount Washington, check out Micro Diner, which has earned four stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp. You can find the family-run breakfast and brunch spot at 221 Shiloh St.

On the menu, look for items like pancakes with strawberries, taco salads, pot-roast sandwiches, mashed potatoes, breakfast sandwiches on Italian toast, cinnamon French toast, steak and eggs, and chorizo scrambles. Finish off your meal with the triple chocolate cake.