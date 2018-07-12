Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person was injured in a rollover crash early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Spring Street around 2:30 a.m.

A black SUV apparently struck a number of parked vehicles before it ended up on its roof.

Megan Dees’ orange SUV was badly damaged. She said heard the crash from inside her home.

“I look out and my car is completely turned around,” she said.

Dees said she did not see the driver of the black SUV following the crash that totaled the SUV that she had just purchased.

“I want to cry,” Dees said. “My first car. I just got it in March. I loved it.”