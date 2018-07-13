Filed Under:Car Over Embankment, Local TV, Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Emergency crews were sent to Penn Hills on Friday afternoon after a vehicle went over an embankment.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Lincoln Road and Grove Road.

Allegheny County officials say Lincoln Road is closed between Grove Road and Tyler Road.

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

According to police at the scene, the car went 150 feet over a hillside. The driver was able to get out of the car on his own and suffered some bumps and scratches.

Crews are scaling down the hill to reach him. It appears he was the only person in the car.

