Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Moon Pie

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Moon Pie is an adorable, laid back English Spot mix looking for a loving home. Moon Pie came to Animal Friends from another rabbit rescue, where he once lived with another rabbit. He can be a nervous boy in new situations, but other rabbits help him to feel comfortable and come out of his shell. Moon Pie would very much appreciate a calmer, laid back home where he could explore the world at his own pace. He might also appreciate a confident rabbit friend to show him the world isn’t such a scary place. If Moon Pie sounds like your ideal companion, come down to Animal Friends to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Moon Pie, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Maxine & Pappy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Maxine is a medium-aged kitty. She is very nice and super friendly. She has a tear duct that runs which scares some people away from wanting to adopt her.

To find out more about how to adopt Maxine, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Pappy is a great dog who has a few years on him. He doesn’t act it though, and loves taking walks in the field with volunteers. He is a generally good-natured guy hoping to find a forever home where he can love his new family!

To find out more about how to adopt Pappy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Sagittarius

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Sagittarius is a curious but shy Lionhead. Her fur requires frequent brushing, which provides a perfect opportunity to bond with this timid girl. She loves to lounge under her hut during the day and is more active in the evenings. She has good litter habits and enjoys eating a variety of mixed greens. Because Sagittarius is a little on the shy side, she enjoys her quiet time. Well behaved dogs or another bunny could potentially work with her. She doesn’t like being picked up but tolerates being held for grooming purposes.

To find out more about how to adopt Sagittarius, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

