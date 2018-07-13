Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hillary Clinton is in Pittsburgh today.

The former presidential candidate and secretary of state is speaking at the first day of the American Federation of Teachers Convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, is also set to speak there on Saturday.

And, another former presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, will speak at the same convention on Sunday.

He will also then appear at a rally on Sunday with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, at Rangos Hall on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University.

