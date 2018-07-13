Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After going several days without one, Friday will be another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties will be affected by the Code Orange alert Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Parts of southcentral and southeastern Pennsylvania, along with Lehigh Valley, are also affected.

The DEP says a strong and building ridge of high pressure will promote mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. The temperatures, sunshine and light surface winds will promote ozone development into the Code Orange range during the afternoon hours.

An “orange” air quality level signifies unhealthy air pollution levels for young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems — such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

On air quality action days, you should try to carpool, reduce vehicular travel, wait until after dusk to get gas and set your air conditioner thermostat to a higher temperature.

For more information, visit dep.pa.gov.

Meanwhile, Allegheny County officials say there are things you can do to prevent heat-related illnesses.

For example, drink plenty of water, even if you aren’t thirsty. You can also keep cool with wet towels and cold showers.

Other helpful tips include:

Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains and opening windows when there is a breeze

Stay out of the sun during hottest times of day

Seek shade if you do have to be outside

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing outside

Officials are also asking residents to check on their elderly neighbors as hot temperatures are expected to stick around for a few days.