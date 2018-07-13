Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a home invasion and shooting that happened in Lincoln-Lemington in 2017.

Twenty-year-old Ziare Mauro is facing multiple charges.

Police say officers were sent to a home on Paulson Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on March 23, 2017, for a report of a home invasion. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Through their investigation, police determined that Mauro and 42-year-old Deon Reese, of Chateau, were the suspects in the case.

Reese was taken into custody and arrested on an existing warrant on May 3, 2017, and charged with several charges, including attempted criminal homicide and burglary.

Mauro was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Western Avenue on Thursday. She’s facing multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.