PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Vandergrift teenager who has been missing for 17 days has been found safe.

The FBI tweeted Friday night that they had located 15-year-old Lena Dixon.

Update: Lena Dixon has been found safe by the #FBI. pic.twitter.com/S8l9qTEaS0 — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) July 14, 2018

Further details have not yet been released at this time.

Dixon had been missing since June 26. Stefanie Grantham, Dixon’s mother, says she dropped Dixon off at the McDonald’s in Leechburg where the teen works.

About 15 minutes later, Dixon was seen on video surveillance getting into a white Chrysler 300 in the parking lot. Her mother did not see or hear from Dixon after that.

It was believed that the person driving the car may have been a man Dixon met on the internet.

