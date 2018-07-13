Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is soaring to new heights.

Thanks to a $1 million renovation, you don’t have to leave Allegheny County to visit a tropical rainforest.

“We have new floors, we have new signage, we have new custom perches for the birds,” National Aviary executive director Cheryl Tracy said.

Eighty-five birds from all over the world have a place to call home here in Pittsburgh. In fact, some can’t be found anywhere except at the Aviary’s revamped rainforest room.

“Some of the birds in this room are endangered, they’re threatened, some are even extinct in the wild. We actually have birds in the room called Guam rails that participate in a breeding program right here at the tropical rainforest helping to save their species,” Tracy said.

Dozens were on hand for the Rainforest Room’s ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

The lush room features a 15-foot waterfall with ponds for the birds to bathe and play. Above towering trees, workers spent nearly five months adding 19,000 square feet of custom, bird-friendly glass.

“It’s non-reflective so that birds don’t see reflections and try to fly into it. It’s a real threat to birds. It’s bird friendly on the inside and outside, and it also allows UV light to come through to help with the health of the plants and the birds who live here,” Tracy said.here.”

With these renovations complete, there’s a one-of-a-kind treasure to enjoy at the Aviary.