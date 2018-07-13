Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love beer, and Pittsburghers love pickles, so why not combine the two?

That’s exactly what Southern Tier and Great Lakes breweries are doing for this year’s Picklesburgh.

Craft breweries Great Lakes Brewing from Cleveland, and Southern Tier Brewing from New York are debuting special pickle beers.

The Pittsburgh City Paper says the brews aren’t actually pickled. Instead they’re Gose-style beers infused with fresh dill and spices.

Great Lakes sales director Connie Tucci told the City Paper that their beer is “a little salty, and a little spicy” but drinkers shouldn’t be intimidated by it.

Southern Tier said it took four or five attempts to perfect their pickle beer and that it’s infused with peppercorns and fresh dill for a refreshing and flavorful combination.

The beers will be available at Picklesburgh which will run July 20, 21, 22 on the Roberto Clemente Bridge.