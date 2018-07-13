Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a new way to get around Pittsburgh’s three rivers.

The city’s first and only pedal-powered party boat launched from the North Shore on Friday evening.

“It’s something fun to do on the river before a Pirate game, before a concert, birthday parties,” Christine Killmeyer, of Pittsburgh Pedal Boats, said. “We go just to the bridges, around the Point, down here to Station Square and then to the Convention Center.”

The boat can hold up to 14 people. Everyone sits along a bar with pedals at their feet to power a huge paddle on the back of the boat. There is an actual motor on the boat as a back-up.

The boat is BYOB and operates Tuesday through Sunday.

Visit pittsburghpedalboats.com for more information.