By David Highfield
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The cause of a fire at a vacant apartment in West Mifflin is under investigation.

The fire at Mon View Heights on Friday evening was contained to one unit, however, a neighboring unit suffered some water damage, according to the fire chief.

“When we pulled up, we had an apartment well off. It started outside, rolled up into the roof. We had fire coming out three sides of the building,” West Mifflin Fire Chief Dave Martin said. “Just did the best we could to put it out in the heat. The heat was putting people down. I mean, nobody got hurt, but the heat was rough.”

He says it appears the fire started outside on a porch, but it’s being investigated by the fire marshal.

(Photo Credit: Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services of Western Pennsylvania/Facebook)

No one was hurt, and no one had to be rescued.

The Red Cross reports that it assisted six adults and eight children.

The investigation is ongoing.

