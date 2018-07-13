Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania and seven other states will pursue even seemingly small synthetic opioid cases in hopes of reducing the supply of the drugs in areas with high overdose death rates.

Sessions announced the new program Thursday. Under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, 10 districts in eight states will choose one county in which to prosecute every case involving the sale of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids regardless of the quantity involved.

The ten participating districts are:

Eastern District of California

Eastern District of Kentucky

District of Maine

District of New Hampshire

Northern District of Ohio

Southern District of Ohio

Western District of Pennsylvania

Eastern District of Tennessee

Northern District of West Virginia

Southern District of West Virginia

The districts stretching from Pennsylvania through Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee make up the core area for the program.

Sessions said the program is modeled on a successful effort in Manatee County, Florida.

“We are going to focus on some of the worst counties for opioid overdose deaths in the United States, working all cases until we have disrupted the supply of these deadly drugs,” Sessions said in a statement released Thursday.

It was not known which county in the Western Pennsylvania district would be chosen for the program. There were 735 drug overdose deaths in Allegheny County in 2017, according to the medical examiner’s office. Most were caused by a mixture of drugs that included fentanyl.

