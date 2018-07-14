BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Some Brookline residents are frustrated after someone keyed multiple cars early Saturday morning.

KDKA counted seven cars keyed. They were all parked on the same side of Chelton Avenue in the city’s Brookline neighborhood. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday. One neighbor caught the guy they think did the job on surveillance video.

“This is a quiet neighborhood so it’s very frustrating,” said Dorothy Conway.

Dorothy Conway’s car was one of them.

“We do have a couple bars on the boulevard so it might have been somebody who decided to take their key out and go down like a little kid would do,” said Conway. “They obviously have no conscience and don’t respect anybody else’s property.”

In the surveillance video, you can see someone walking by the cars. The silver car in the video is one of the cars that got keyed.

Mary Ellen McNulty’s SUV got it even worse.

“It got a really nice pattern,” said McNulty. “A little bummed but like I said, what are you going to do? It’s probably not even worth turning into the insurance.”

McNulty suspects the keying was random and is shaking her head.

“It’s a shame but I don’t know why people would do something like that,” said McNulty.

An officer with Pittsburgh police came out to the scene Saturday morning to take a look at the damage. Police said there was no other major damage done to the vehicles.