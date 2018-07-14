  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking the public for help in the unsolved homicide of a Pennsylvania teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Sarah Boehm was last seen leaving her Rochester, Beaver County, home on July 14, 1994. Hunters found her body in Ohio about four months later, but her remains weren’t identified until 2003.

sarah boehm FBI Seeks Assistance In 1994 Unsolved Homicide Of Pa. Teen

Sarah Boehm (Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

In August 1994, 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez was found dead about half a mile from where Boehm’s body was later found. Menendez had been strangled to death and left naked.

kathryn menendez FBI Seeks Assistance In 1994 Unsolved Homicide Of Pa. Teen

Kathryn Menendez (Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

The FBI says it’s unknown if Boehm and Menendez’s murders are connected and authorities continue to investigate both cases.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding either case to contact the FBI at (412) 432-4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

