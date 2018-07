Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police are trying to identify a man who stole almost $2,000 worth of cigarettes in Homestead.

Homestead Borough Police say an unknown man stole $1,900 worth of cigarettes from the Giant Eagle on Waterfront Drive around 11:35 p.m. on July 4.

The man was caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call Homestead Police at (412) 461-1340 ext 120.