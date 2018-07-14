Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The body of a recent Ligonier Valley High School graduate who went missing while paddleboarding has been found.

Pennsylvania State Police say 18-year-old Joey Dubics‘ body was found in the Quemahoning Reservoir in Somerset County just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Dubics went missing while he was paddleboarding with friends at the Reservoir on Monday. He dove into the water after dropping his hat and sunglasses, came up for air once, then went back under the water and never resurfaced.

Crews have been searching the water all week.

The reservoir is some five miles long and two miles across at its widest point. Divers had to contend with water from 10 to 100 feet deep.

State police say completion of the toxicology report and autopsy report will take several weeks. No new information will be released until all reports are completed.

