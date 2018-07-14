Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after New Castle Police found a loaded AK-47 in his car.

New Castle Police say an officer pulled over a car for a traffic stop near Lincoln Avenue and Mercer Street on Friday morning.

As the car pulled over, two people got out and ran from the scene.

The officer was able to detain the driver, identified as 18-year-old Nikko Bongivengo. According to police, the officer knew that Bongivengo didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

When the officer looked in the car, he saw an AK-47 rifle leaning on the front passenger seat. The officer checked the weapon and found it was loaded with a round chambered and 18 live rounds in the magazine.

Bongivengo is facing multiple charges, including firearms not to be carried without a license.

According to police, Bongivengo told the officer he didn’t know the identities of the two people who ran from his car. The investigation is ongoing.