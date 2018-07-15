WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
ARLINGTON (KDKA) — A shooting that happened in Arlington on Sunday afternoon is under investigation.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Charcot Street.

Police say officers were sent to the area for a report of a shooting and when they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

charcot street shooting Shooting Under Investigation In Arlington

(Photo Credit: Pam Surano/KDKA)

According to police, he was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors are disputing police accounts of what happened.

