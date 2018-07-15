Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area will be under flood advisory Sunday evening after storms moved through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Washington counties just before 6:30 p.m. It expires at 7 p.m.

WEATHER: Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Allegheny County officials reported trees and wires down in Mt. Lebanon, Castle Shannon and Bethel Park.

Crews were also shutting down roads in Mt. Lebanon and Bethel Park due to flash flooding.

A flood advisory for Allegheny and Westmoreland counties was also issued just after 5 p.m. It expires around 8 p.m.

Route 51 was shut down from Whited Street to Marylea Avenue due to flooding.

In Carrick, a car got stuck on Becks Run Road during flash flooding.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details