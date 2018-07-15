Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were honored at this weekend’s American Federation of Teachers conference at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Educators talked about their experience and what they did during the shooting.

“We were quietly, intensely, with high adrenaline waiting for something to happen,” said Librarian Diana Haneski. “We just knew there was a shooter, we didn’t know the horror that was happening.”

A student also discussed dealing with PTSD following the shooting.