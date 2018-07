Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a robbery that happened on 21st Street in the Strip District early Sunday morning.

Around 5:00 a.m. three armed males entered the restaurant and robbed the business at gunpoint.

During the robbery, an employee was tied up but was uninjured.

The suspects fled the diner with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no reported injuries and the search for the suspects continues.