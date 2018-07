Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m. in Knoxville.

Officers were called to the intersection of Brownsville Road and Bausman Street for a shooting.

A man was found near the intersection suffering for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.